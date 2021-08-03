Grab Apple iPhone 11 At Rs. 8,000 Discount

ENGLISH

    |

    The yesteryear iPhone model, the Apple iPhone 11 is one of the successful devices with good traction and sales. Are you looking forward to buy the iPhone 11 at a discounted pricing? Well, the online retailer Vijay Sales is now offering massive discounts and offers on Apple devices including iPhones, Apple Watch models and MacBook lineup among others.

     

    Of the best deals, the iPhone 11 has received the maximum discount, thereby making this the right time purchase the yesteryear model at a discount. For the uninitiated, the iPhone 11 can be purchased at up to Rs. 8,000 lesser than its usual pricing,

    Apple iPhone 11 Discount

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at a whopping discount on Vijay Sales on account of the Apple Days sale. The sale debuted today and will go on until August 9 on the retailer's platform. You can get the iPhone 11 at a discounted pricing of Rs. 50,999 during this sale. Additionally, you will also get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase.

    Apple iPhone 11 is available in three variants in India - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage space. Prior to this sale, these models were available for Rs. 54,900, Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 69,900 respectively. On using an HDFC Bank card, you will get the iPhone 11 64GB storage variant at Rs. 46,999, the 128GB storage variant for Rs. 50,999 and the 256GB storage variant for Rs. 60,999. These are relatively much lower than their selling price.

    Other Discounts

    Besides the iPhone 11 discount during the Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales, the latest iPhone 12, which is the sequel to the iPhone 11 is available at a discount. Well, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 73,400 for the entry-level variant on the retailer's platform.

    Additionally, users who purchase the iPhone 12 on Vijay Sales during this offer period until August 9 using an HDFC Bank card will get a cashback of up to Rs. 6,000. Eventually, the pricing of the iPhone 12 will drop even further.

    Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 17:50 [IST]
