Grab Infinix Note 5 Android One smartphone with Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Infinix Note 5 3GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 6,999 and the 4GB RAM variant for Rs 8,999.

Back in August 2018, Infinix announced it's Android One backed smartphone called Note 5 in India. The smartphone offers some interesting features such as an FHD+ display panel and fast charging support for a budget price tag. The Infinix Note 5 was launched in two different configurations with a starting price tag of Rs 9,999. Now, the device is available at a discounted price on Flipkart.

We all know that Flipkart is hosting its Big Shopping Days sale and during the sale, a number of smartphones are being sold at discounted prices. The Infinix Note 5 has also received a price cut during this sale. The smartphone is available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart.

Following the discount, the standard variant of the Infinix Note 5 which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage can be purchased for Rs 6,999. Whereas, the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is retailing for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 11,999 price tag. There are also no-cost EMI and exchange offers which users can avail on the purchase of Infinix Note 5. The smartphone comes in two color options to choose from including Milan Black and Ice Blue.

Just to recap, the Infinix Note 5 packs a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2160 pixels screen resolution. There is no notch on top of the display for the selfie camera and the bezels are thick at the chin and top.

The imaging aspects include a single 12MP primary rear camera with f/2.0 aperture with dual LED flash. The camera features include a video recording of 1080p@30fps, HDR, Portrait Mode, and Bokeh effect, etc. A 16MP camera housed at the front panel with f/2.0 aperture is used to click selfies and make video calls.

An entry-level octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocking at 2.5GHz powers up the smartphone. The processor is accompanied by a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Android One backed device is shipped with Android Oreo OS. To keep everything in check, there is a massive 4,500mAh battery unit with quick charge support.

