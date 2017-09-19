Grab iVoomi smartphones at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

With the ongoing festive season, along with many smartphone brands in the market, iVOOMi, a Chinese electronic major is all set to offer some great discounts to its customers on The Big Billion Day sale at India's no. 1 e-commerce portal, Flipkart from 20th September till 24th September, 2017.

iVOOMi India has joined the celebrations and the company proclaims a special discount on Me 1 & Me 4 along with its newly launched flagship products Me3 & Me3S. The discount will range between 10-20%.

Customers need to wait till 20th September 2017 midnight to know the exciting sale price of the smartphones. With this offer customers will also get Extra Rs. 200/- Supercash from MobiKwik on their wallets.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 6 will go on sale for all Amazon Prime members on September 20

Commenting on the same, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India said "We are excited about this festive season and we are glad to be the part of the celebrations by offering some great deals on our smartphones which will be available on The Big Billion day sale starting on Flipkart from 20th September,2017."

"We are even excited to join this sale as its headstarts the celebration for our customers and we are expecting to double up the sale of our smartphone during this period ", he further added

iVOOMi has been strengthening its foothold in the Indian Market since its inception. The brand has gained an immense traction in the Indian market with the success of its eight smartphones in the Indian Market.

Offer (BBD) Prices:

Me3: 4499/-

Me3s: 5999/-

Me1: 3499/-

Me4: 2999/-