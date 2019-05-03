ENGLISH

    Grab OnePlus 6T with Rs 5,000 discount at the Amazon Summer Sale

    OnePlus 6T is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630 GPU.

    By
    |

    OnePlus 7 is all set to make an entry in the market on May 14. OnePlus is also expected to unveil the OnePlus 7 Pro at the launch event. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also started taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship device on Amazon. Ahead of the launch of its next flagship, the company is offering its last year's premium OnePlus 6T smartphone at a discounted price in India.

    Grab OnePlus 6T with Rs 5,000 discount at the Amazon Summer Sale

     

    OnePlus 6T discount offers:

    OnePlus 6T is comes with a price tag of Rs 37,999 in India. This is the pricing of 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. However, as a part of the Amazon Summer Sale, the smartphone can be purchased with a discount of Rs 5,000. The sale will begin on May 4 and will last till May 7. Following the discount, the smartphone can be grabbed for Rs 32,999.

    For the users making a purchase using SBI debit or credit cards, there is an additional discount of 10 percent. The sub 35K price tag makes OnePlus 6T one of the best flagship deals in the market. If you are looking for a powerful smartphone with high-end internals then OnePlus 6T this is the deal you should consider.

    OnePlus 6T specifications:

    In terms of hardware, the OnePlus 6T is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630 GPU. The device features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display has a waterdrop notch and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer screen protection. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    In the optics department, the OnePlus 6T sports a dual camera set up at the rear with a 16MP (f/1.7) primary lens and a 20MP (f/1.7) sensor. There is a 16MP (f/2.0) camera at the front for selfies. The camera supports various shooting modes such as HDR, 4K Video recording, Slow motion, Portrait Mode,  Night Mode, and Time-Lapse. A non-removable 3700mAh Li-Po battery powers the device and it comes with wireless and quick charging support.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
