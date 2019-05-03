Pre-book your OnePlus 7 Pro in few simple step starting today News oi-Karan Sharma Pre-booking of OnePlus 7 Pro has started today. Here's how you can book one ahead of the official launch.

OnePlus is all set to release its latest smartphones -the OnePlus 7 series-soon this month and the launch event is scheduled on May 14 in Bengaluru. Ahead of the launch, the company has started taking the pre-orders of the upcoming flagships and from today onwards you can pre-book the phone via Amazon India. So far the company has already revealed a lot about the phones in the official teaser.

Do note that the pre-booking for the OnePlus 7 Pro will begin at 12 pm today. If you are interested then you can pay Rs. 1,000 and pre-book the smartphone. Apart from that, if you are re-booking the phone then you will receive 6 months of free screen replacement worth Rs. 15,000.

How to pre-book OnePlus 7 Pro

First, you need to visit the Amazon India website by clicking on this link.

Make sure you have logged in to your Amazon account. On the same page click on the pre-booking banner which will take you to a dedicated page which explains the pre-booking process.

Now you need to click on the first step which will take you to the "Amazon Pay Email Gift Card" page.

Now you have to choose the denominator of Rs 1000 and purchase the gift card between May 3 12 pm - May 7 11:59 pm.

You will receive a gift card on your e-mail address

After all this, you have to purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro within 60 hours of its first sale.

Once you receive the device download OnePlus care app and register your phone in order to become eligible to redeem 6 months complimentary accidental screen damage protection plan.

So this is how you can pre-order the OnePlus 7 Pro and get the advantage of screen damage protection plan. Currently, we don't know at what price point the company is going to launch the smartphone in India. We have to wait till May 14 for the official launch of the flagship phone to get exact information about specification and pricing.