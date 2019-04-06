Grab the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 with exciting discounts for limited period News oi-Karan Sharma Here is how you can grab the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 with exciting offers and deals. But do note that this is for a limited period.

If you are looking forward to purchasing Nokia smartphones anytime soon then this must be good news for you. The company is offering some exciting discounts and offers on its Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 smartphone on Flipkart. Here's are the things which you should consider before making your purchase.

Offers

The Nokia 8.1 was launched with a price tag of Rs 26,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Now the smartphone is up for grabs at Rs 23,599, with a discount of Rs 3400. The e-store is also offering a 5 per cent instant discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit and credit card holders. Moreover, you can also grab the Nokia 8.1 with EMI option starting at Rs 864 per month.

The company is also offering the Nokia 7.1 with a discount of Rs 5,331. The smartphone was launch with a price tag of Rs 24,000 and now it is up for grabs at Rs 18,649 on Tata Cliq.

You can avail discount by using Coupon ICICIWEEKEND and get a 15% instant discount with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Buyers can also use coupon code ICICIEMI and get 5% instant Discount on min purchase of Rs. 10,000 on EMI Transactions using ICICI Bank credit card. Do note that the offer is only valid till April 7, 2019.

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 specifications

Just to recall, Nokia 8.1 Plus sports a 6.39 inches display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels. Under the hood it is powered by an octa-core Kryo 260, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage.

On the optical front, the Nokia 8.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 13 MP + 12 MP camera sensors with an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies and video call.

On the other hand, the Nokia 7.1 offers a 5.84-inch Full HD+ screen which comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform that is coupled with Adreno 509 GPU, 3/4 GB RAM and 32 / 64 GB storage.

The smartphone comes with the combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras with an LED flash. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel AI enhanced front-facing camera supports facial recognition.

