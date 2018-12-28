ENGLISH

Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 with up to Rs 13,800 discount

Xiaomi is now offering a limited period discount on the Redmi 6 Pro via Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. How to grab the phone with Rs 13,800 discount.

    Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 6 Pro recently launched in India with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The smartphone has seen an instant success in the country and attracted lots of customers. Keeping this in mind the company is now offering a limited period discount on the phone via Flipkart sale. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale started on December 26 and will end on December 29, this is the best time to grab the smartphone. Under the sale, the company is offering Rs 13,800 off on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

    How to grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 with up to Rs 13,800 off

    First, you need to log in with your Flipkart account then type the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in the search box.
    It will take you to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale page. The company is offering exchange discount of up to Rs 13,800 on some selected smartphones. In order to avail the maximum exchange discount, you need to give away your old phone.
    Once applied for the exchange discount, head to the payment option to buy the Redmi Note 6 Pro. And you are all set to get the phone with maximum discount.

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. The screen carries a 2.5D curved tempered glass along with a notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Soc, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM options.

    As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports dual camera setup with the combination a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi 6 pro smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
