Grab Your Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Even Before The Sale Begins: Here's How

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India, which are by far the most expensive Redmi smartphones. At the time of launch, the company revealed that the Redmi K20 duo will go on sale starting July 22nd via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Homes.

As a part of the Alpha sale, users were able to pre-order these smartphones by paying an amount of Rs. 855. For those who pre-booked can buy these smartphones directly from Flipkart by paying the remaining amount. However, the smartphones are also available for those who did not pre-order on the Alpha sale.

Interested users can now directly buy the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro via Flipkart for a starting price of Rs. 21,999. Do note that some of the variants have already been sold out on Flipkart, and you might have to choose from the remaining models.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pricing

The Redmi K20 is available in two variants-- the base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs. 21,999, while the high-end model offers 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage for Rs. 23,999. Similarly, the Redmi K20 Pro is also available in two variations with the base model offering 6GB RAM 128GB storage at Rs. 27,999, and the top- tier variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs. 30,999.

The Redmi K20 will compete against the likes of the Realme X, whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro will go head-to-head with the OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6z.

Our Opinion On The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the country, and the Redmi K20 is the first device to launch with the Snapdragon 730 SoC. In terms of price to specs ratio, these smartphones have an edge over the competition. However, stay tuned for our full review before spending your hard-earned money.

