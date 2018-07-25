Here is a chance to get the Xiaomi Mi A2 for free of cost in India: Mi A2 Squad

Xiaomi India has confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August. Along with the Mi A2, the company is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 as well. And now, Xiaomi has announced a new contest, where a user can win a shiny new Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone for free of cost.

According to the announcement found on the Mi community, the company is looking for the photographers and testers for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone as the Xiaomi Mi A2 Squad. This is similar to the Mi Explorer's programme.

How to participate?

If a user is selected for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Squad programme, the user will receive a new Xiaomi Mi A2 smartphone before the actual launch and the user can keep that smartphone for the lifetime. Click here to participate.

The company will select 15 members and users have to submit a photo with a brief description to be a part of the gang. After they receive the smartphone (15 users) the company will announce new challenges every day related to smartphone photography. The final selected list will be announced between 27th to 29th of July on Mi India forum.

This challenge is open only for Indian citizens and users can apply for the same using a below-mentioned link. 26th is the last day to participate in the Xiaomi Mi A2 Squad programme.

Rules

The image should be in .jpg format

4:3 is the recommended aspect ratio

One should only upload a full sized image

EXIF information of the image should be intact

Edited photos are allowed

Specs-sheet

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a no-notch design with a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage with no micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back, which looks similar to the Apple iPhone X. There is a 12 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a massive 20 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock.

The smartphone packs in a 3000 mAh sealed battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. This is the second Xiaomi smartphone to launch in India, which does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Instead, the retail package comes with a dongle (USB type C to 3.5 mm connector).The smartphone is running on Android 8.1 Oreo without any customisations and will receive Android P update in the future.