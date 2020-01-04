Here’s A Simple Trick To Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country. It has been a stiff rival to Redmi in many ways. In a recent move, it has been revealed that a future Realme software update will enable settings to show ads by default and will appear via notifications.

Setting itself different from Redmi, Realme has also introduced a kill switch for the ads. This way, users who do not want the ads to be displayed can get rid of the same. Realme calls the ads 'Get Recommendations' and has hidden the same in the phone settings. So, it might be difficult for the average users to dig out this option to turn off the ads.

Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones

Well, here are the steps to be followed to disable ads on Realme smartphones.

Step 1: Open Settings and go to Additional Settings

Step 2: Look out for the Get Recommendations option above Backup & Reset

Step 3: Just tap on the toggle to turn off ads or recommendations

Notably, Realme has officially announced that the ads will ensure protection of privacy and will be compliant with laws and regulations. It is said that ads have been introduced to maintain a sustainable and healthy business model.

Why Smartphones Show Ads?

In the current market scenario, there is a stiff price war in the budget smartphone arena. This forces smartphone brands to keep the cost of their offerings minimal, which reduces the overall profit margins. Only then, the brands can enjoy the market share beating rivals in the same segment.

Eventually, OEMs are taking different options such as displaying ads to generate revenue for their businesses' sustainability. However, Realme has been careful in playing this game but bringing the kill switch to turn off ads in the initial stage itself unlike Xiaomi that took a while to bring the same.

