Just In
- 2 hrs ago Oppo VOOC Flash Charge Power Bank Review: Stellar Look And Performance
-
- 4 hrs ago Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India In 2020
- 10 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Announced With Triple Rear Cameras And More
- 12 hrs ago BSNL Reintroduces Its Rs. 96 Vasantham Plan With A Twist
Don't Miss
- News SSC CHSL 2020 Exam important notification released
- Movies Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: Here Is An Update!
- Sports Proteas on top at Newlands after England collapse
- Lifestyle Cockroach Milk: The Superfood Of The Future
- Automobiles Kia Seltos Sales Milestone: Crosses 1,00,000 Bookings Since Launch
- Finance Shriram Transport Finance NCDs Offer Interest Up To 9.1%: Should You Invest?
- Travel Transformative Travel: A New 2020 Travel Trend
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Here’s A Simple Trick To Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones
Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country. It has been a stiff rival to Redmi in many ways. In a recent move, it has been revealed that a future Realme software update will enable settings to show ads by default and will appear via notifications.
Setting itself different from Redmi, Realme has also introduced a kill switch for the ads. This way, users who do not want the ads to be displayed can get rid of the same. Realme calls the ads 'Get Recommendations' and has hidden the same in the phone settings. So, it might be difficult for the average users to dig out this option to turn off the ads.
Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones
Well, here are the steps to be followed to disable ads on Realme smartphones.
Step 1: Open Settings and go to Additional Settings
Step 2: Look out for the Get Recommendations option above Backup & Reset
Step 3: Just tap on the toggle to turn off ads or recommendations
Notably, Realme has officially announced that the ads will ensure protection of privacy and will be compliant with laws and regulations. It is said that ads have been introduced to maintain a sustainable and healthy business model.
Why Smartphones Show Ads?
In the current market scenario, there is a stiff price war in the budget smartphone arena. This forces smartphone brands to keep the cost of their offerings minimal, which reduces the overall profit margins. Only then, the brands can enjoy the market share beating rivals in the same segment.
Eventually, OEMs are taking different options such as displaying ads to generate revenue for their businesses' sustainability. However, Realme has been careful in playing this game but bringing the kill switch to turn off ads in the initial stage itself unlike Xiaomi that took a while to bring the same.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270