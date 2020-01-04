ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here’s A Simple Trick To Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country. It has been a stiff rival to Redmi in many ways. In a recent move, it has been revealed that a future Realme software update will enable settings to show ads by default and will appear via notifications.

    Here’s A Simple Trick To Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones

     

    Setting itself different from Redmi, Realme has also introduced a kill switch for the ads. This way, users who do not want the ads to be displayed can get rid of the same. Realme calls the ads 'Get Recommendations' and has hidden the same in the phone settings. So, it might be difficult for the average users to dig out this option to turn off the ads.

    Disable Ads On Realme Smartphones

    Well, here are the steps to be followed to disable ads on Realme smartphones.

    Step 1: Open Settings and go to Additional Settings

    Step 2: Look out for the Get Recommendations option above Backup & Reset

    Step 3: Just tap on the toggle to turn off ads or recommendations

    Notably, Realme has officially announced that the ads will ensure protection of privacy and will be compliant with laws and regulations. It is said that ads have been introduced to maintain a sustainable and healthy business model.

    Why Smartphones Show Ads?

    In the current market scenario, there is a stiff price war in the budget smartphone arena. This forces smartphone brands to keep the cost of their offerings minimal, which reduces the overall profit margins. Only then, the brands can enjoy the market share beating rivals in the same segment.

    Eventually, OEMs are taking different options such as displaying ads to generate revenue for their businesses' sustainability. However, Realme has been careful in playing this game but bringing the kill switch to turn off ads in the initial stage itself unlike Xiaomi that took a while to bring the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue