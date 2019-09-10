ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huge Relief For Xiaomi, Redmi Users: MIUI 10 Beta Finally Gets One-Click Switch To Turn Off Ads

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has received a lot of complaints on how MIUI OS showcases ads on its native apps. Besides, the company has also stated that it will not completely stop showcasing ads on its devices. It looks like the company has given it another thought, as the latest version of MIUI 10 Beta (v9.8.29) has a one-click button, which will disable the ads completely.

    Huge Relief For Xiaomi, Redmi Users

     

    The leaked screenshot suggests that turning on the option will showcase a small number of ads across the UI, which will help the company to earn revenue, which will help to develop better software and hardware in the future. There were several rumors about the company including this button on the MIUI 11, and this leak does re-affirms the same.

    How To Turn Off Ads on Xiaomi/Redmi Devices?

    If you are running the latest version of MIUI beta, then follow these steps to disable system-wide ads.

    Go to Settings->Privacy Protocol->System Tool Ads and toggle the switch.

    Huge Relief For Xiaomi, Redmi Users

    It Might Be Disabled By Default

    The company is most likely to disable this switch by default, as some users do not care about ads. Those who want to disable ads can follow the aforementioned steps to enable the ad-kill switch.

    Our Opinion On One-Click Switch To Turn Off Ads On MIUI

    It looks like Xiaomi/Redmi has finally listened to its consumers and critics. Though the MIUI is one of the most customizable OS, including ads in the UI make people dislike it. The company is most likely to implement this feature in every smartphone that supports MIUI 11 OS. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the MIUI features.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: miui xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue