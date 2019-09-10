Huge Relief For Xiaomi, Redmi Users: MIUI 10 Beta Finally Gets One-Click Switch To Turn Off Ads News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has received a lot of complaints on how MIUI OS showcases ads on its native apps. Besides, the company has also stated that it will not completely stop showcasing ads on its devices. It looks like the company has given it another thought, as the latest version of MIUI 10 Beta (v9.8.29) has a one-click button, which will disable the ads completely.

The leaked screenshot suggests that turning on the option will showcase a small number of ads across the UI, which will help the company to earn revenue, which will help to develop better software and hardware in the future. There were several rumors about the company including this button on the MIUI 11, and this leak does re-affirms the same.

How To Turn Off Ads on Xiaomi/Redmi Devices?

If you are running the latest version of MIUI beta, then follow these steps to disable system-wide ads.

Go to Settings->Privacy Protocol->System Tool Ads and toggle the switch.

It Might Be Disabled By Default

The company is most likely to disable this switch by default, as some users do not care about ads. Those who want to disable ads can follow the aforementioned steps to enable the ad-kill switch.

Our Opinion On One-Click Switch To Turn Off Ads On MIUI

It looks like Xiaomi/Redmi has finally listened to its consumers and critics. Though the MIUI is one of the most customizable OS, including ads in the UI make people dislike it. The company is most likely to implement this feature in every smartphone that supports MIUI 11 OS. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the MIUI features.

