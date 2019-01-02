Here's how to get JioPhone with 6 months free service

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio is rewarding its customers by offering JioPhone for only Rs. 1095 along with unlimited voice and data for six months.

Under this new offer, customers will get JioPhone at Rs 501 along with Rs. 99 vouchers for data.

However, to avail, this offers customers need to purchase Jio Festive Gift Card for Rs 1,095 from the company's official website. After which the company will either deliver the card at your home or you can get it from its stores.

In addition to that, the company representative will check the phone and its charger before providing to the customer with a new Jio SIM card.

Meanwhile, the company has launched Reliance Jio has recently launched 'Happy New Year' offer for its prepaid customers in which the users will get 100 percent cash back in terms of an AJIO voucher.

However, the offer is applicable on the Jio's highest selling plan of Rs.399. The newly launched offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio users and voucher can be redeemed on or before 15th March 2019.

In addition to that, the coupon can be redeemed on AJIO App and Website on minimum cart value of Rs.1000.

For those who are not aware Jio Cinema had joined hands with Disney India to offer timeless stories for its users across all age groups and for the first time ever, the app will host a dedicated Disney branded section on the homepage with content spanning across movies, animation, series, and shorts.