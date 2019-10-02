HiSilicon Kirin 1000 Based On 5nm Architecture In Works; Global Debut In 2020 News oi-Vivek

It looks like nothing's gonna stop Huawei from achieving the next leap in the smartphone technology. The company has reportedly started working on the HiSilicon Kirin 1000 SoC -- which could be the world's first 5nm mobile chipset. The chipset is likely to go live in 2020, powering the next-generation Mate series smartphone.

The company recently announced the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC -- which is manufactured using the 7nm+ EUV technology. The chipset is seen on phones like the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro.

The prime cores on the Kirin 990 are based on ARM's A76 CPU architecture, whereas, the Kirin 1000's CPU will be based on ARM's A77 architecture. Just like the Kirin 990 5G, its successor is also expected to pack-in a 5G modem. The brand is likely to launch a 5G NSA and a SA 5G modem similar to the Kirin 990 and the 990 5G.

A 5nm chipset will be smaller in size compared to a 7nm chipset and the company will be able to pack-in more transistors with a similar if not smaller form factor. This will help the chipset consume less power and offer better performance per watt.

Next-Gen DaVinci Architecture

The Kirin 990 is the world's first chipset with a triple-core Neural Engine based on the DaVinci architecture, consisting of two high-performance cores and an efficient core. Similarly, the Kirin 1000 is likely to pack in a more powerful and power-efficient Neural Engine.

Considering the launch of the Kirin 990, the Kirin 1000 is likely to debut on September 2020 on the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro series of smartphones.

Along with Huawei, Qualcomm, Apple, and Samsung are also expected to showcase their flagship chipsets based on 5nm architecture. With 5G coming into the picture, these chipsets will definitely go light on the battery.

