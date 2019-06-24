HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC Beats Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC on AnTuTu Benchmark News oi-Vivek

Huawei recently launched the all-new HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, which is the successor to the Kirin 710 SoC, which powers smartphones like the Honor 8x. Now, according to the AnTuTu listing, the Kirin 810 SoC based on 7mn architecture is a much powerful chipset, compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which powers the Redmi K20.

AnTuTu Benchmark Kirin 810 Vs Snapdragon 730 SoC

According to the AnTuTu benchmark, the Kirin 810 SoC scores an overall score of 237437 points, whereas, the Snapdragon 730 SoC scores 210052 points, which makes it slightly slower than the Huawei's offering. The same stands for the other benchmark parts as well. On UX part, the Kirin 810 scores 56398 points, whereas the Snapdragon 730 SoC scores 50743 points.

If we look at the CPU and GPU performance, the Kirin 810 leads the chart with 73380 points on CPU and 92771 points on GPU capability, whereas, the Snapdragon 730 SoC scores 87316 points on CPU benchmark and 58149 on GPU benchmark. The Kirin 810 is based on 7mn manufacturing architecture, whereas, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC is based on 8nm architecture, so, the Kirin 810 SoC based on 7nm architecture should be power efficient compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, based on 8nm manufacturing architecture.

What do we think about Kirin 810 SoC?

It is a pretty clear fact that the Kirin 810 SoC is a much powerful chipset compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is a higher mid-tier chipset. The benchmark numbers also indicate that both chipsets are capable of doing day to day tasks without any issue. Until and unless you are comparing both chipsets at the same time, you are less likely to notice a performance difference on devices based on the aforementioned chipsets.

Huawei and HONOR are expected to launch a lot of smartphones in 2019 with the Kirin 810 SoC. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC.

