HiSilicon Kirin 810 To Power The Huawei Nova 5 News oi-Vivek

Huawei is all set to launch the Huawei Nova 5 in the coming days, which will be the first smartphone from the company based on the all-new HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. The HiSilicon Kirin 810 is the latest mid-tier chipset from Huawei, which is also the second chipset from Huawei based on 7nm fabrication.

HiSilicon Kirin 810 Possible Specifications

Huawei is known to launch two chipsets every year, and the Kirin 810 SoC is expected to replace the Kirin 710 SoC, which powers most of the mid-tier Huawei and Honor smartphones. As the Kirin 810 is based on 7nm fabrication, the chipset is expected to consume less power and the ARM Cortex-A76 architecture should help the chipset to offer flagship level CPU performance, and the chipset is expected to perform similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 tier chipsets.

It is speculated that the HiSilicon Kirin 810 is an Octa-core chipset and the CPU based on ARM Cortex-A76 architecture with Mali-G52 GPU. As of now, there is no additional information on the features or the specifications offered by the Kirin 810 SoC.

Huawei Nova 5 Specifications

The Huawei Nova 5 is expected to come with a 6.39-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is speculated to feature a 32 MP selfie camera (within the notch) with a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary camera.

A 4200 mAh Li-ion battery is expected to power the smartphone with support for 40W fast charging via USB type-C port. The device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI skin on top.

What do we think about the Kirin 810 SoC?

As per the leaked features, the Kirin 810 looks like a potent chipset, which is most likely to replace the Kirin 710 SoC. Considering the leaked features of the Huawei Nova 5, the smartphone is most likely to cost similar $500 or Rs. 30,000 price tag. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Kirin 810 and the Huawei Nova 5.

Source

