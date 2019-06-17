Huawei Nova 5 Official Teaser Confirms 32MP Selfie Camera And WaterDrop Notch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is gearing up to launch its new flagship Nova 5 smartphone lineup for the masses. The upcoming series has already made a cameo in a few leaks in the past few weeks. If the leaks are to be believed, the device will have four different variants. The company is expected to launch the Nova 5 series this month and has already shared some teasers.

Huawei Nova 5 To Offer 32MP Selfie Camera:

Huawei has shared a teaser of the Nova 5 revealing the selfie camera. The premium mid-range smartphone will come with a 32MP front camera. The teaser also suggests a waterdrop notch on top which will house the selfie snapper.

Moreover, no other hardware specification of the device has been revealed by the teaser. We are waiting for some more information on the upcoming mid-ranger and will be sharing the details with you.

Besides, the internet is flooded with leaks surrounding the Nova 5i, which is expected to be a trimmed variant in this series. Going by the leaked renders, the Nova 5i will sport a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1080x 2340 pixel resolution. There could be an in-display camera cutout which will pack a 24MP selfie camera.

One of the major highlights of the Huawei Nova 5i is its quad-rear camera setup. The sensors onboard will be a 24MP (f/1.8) primary lens accompanied by an 8MP lens and two 2MP sensors. Camera features include HDR mode, 1080p@30fps video recording support, and others.

At its heart, an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset will power the device. The Honor 5i will be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which could be expanded using a microSD card. It is likely to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery unit.