HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core SoC based on 12 nm SoC announced

Specs and Peformance

As the name suggests, the HiSilicon Kirin 970 is an Octa-core processor with 4 high-performance cores and 4 efficient cores. The High-performance cores are based on ARM A-73 cores with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz and the other four cores are based on ARM A-53 cores with a clock speed of 1.7 GHz.

This chipset can offer up to 56% better performance than the Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset. The Kirin 659 might seem like a powerful processor, compared to the Kirin 710, as the Kirin 659 has 4 cores with a clock speed of 2.36 GHz and the remaining cores have a clock speed of 1.7 GHz. However, all 8 cores on the Kirin 659 are based on ARM-A53 cores.

Technology

The ARM A-73 is a much better CPU compared to the ARM A-53. In fact, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (flagship chipset from Qualcomm) is also based on the same ARM A-73 CPU, but with a higher clock speed.

GPU

Same goes with the GPU as well, the Kirin 710 comes with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, which is expected to offer superior performance than the ARM-Mali T830 MP2 GPU found on the Kirin 659 chipset. The difference in the performance between the Kirin 710 and the Kirin 659 is clearly visible in the Geekbench 4.1, where the Kirin 710 is leading the chart in the single core and multi-core performance.

This chipset also supports Huawei's GPU Turbo Technology to improve the graphical performance of the smartphone, which beholds the Kirin 710 chipset. The Kirin 710 SoC also has a lot of scope in AI and machine learning, which will improve the camera and performance of the smartphone.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports active dual LTE and VoLTE with a maximum download and upload speed of 300 Mbps and 150 Mbps, respectively.

Conclusion

Huawei is all set for the launch of the Huawei Nova 3i in India on the 24th of July and this will be the first smartphone to feature the latest chipset from Huawei.