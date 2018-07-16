Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i to launch in India on the 26th of July as an Amazon Exclusive

Design

In terms of design and specifications, the Huawei Nova 3 and the Huawei Nova 3i have similar specifications as of the Huawei P20 (which is not available in India) and the Huawei P20 Lite. In terms of pricing, the Huawei Nova 3 and the Huawei Nova 3i will be priced competitively and are expected to cost less than the P20 and the P20 Lite counterpart. However, the Huawei Nova 3i is expected to come with a new HiSilicon Kirin processor. As per the leaks, both phones have an all-glass design.

Expected price

In China, the company is all set for the launch of the Huawei Nova 3 and the Huawei Nova 3i on the 18th of July and based on the Chinese pricing, we can draw a conclusion line for the Indian pricing as well. Going by the trend, the Huawei Nova 3 is expected to cost around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, whereas the Huawei Nova 39 will be more of a budget smartphone, which is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 price mark.

Huawei Nova 3 specifications

According to leaks, the Huawei Nova 3 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display with a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a notch on the top of the display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the optics front, the smartphone is expected to have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 24 MP camera combination on the back and a 24 MP + 2 MP sensor combination at the front with features like Face Unlock and 3D Animoji like features.

Huawei Nova 3i specifications

Coming to the Huawei Nova 3i moniker, the smartphone is expected to have a similar screen to the Huawei Nova 3 running on the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset, which is again an unannounced chipset from Huawei, which is expected to debut with the Huawei Nova 3i with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

For the camera enthusiasts, the smartphone is expected to have a dual camera setup at the back with a 16 MP + 2 MP sensor combination along with a 24 MP + 2 MP sensor combination on the front.

Both smartphones will be running on the Android 8.1 Oreo with the custom EMUI 8.2 skin on the top and these smartphones will be upgraded to Android P in the near future.

Conclusion

Though there is not a lot of difference between the Huawei P20 series to the Huawei Nova 3 series, the pricing difference is expected to play an important role for the Huawei Nova 3 and the Huawei Nova 3i. Stay tuned for more updates on the Huawei Nova 3 and the Huawei Nova 3i smartphone launch in India.