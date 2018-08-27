ENGLISH

HMD Global acquires Nokia PureView trademark from Microsoft

Upcoming Nokia smartphones might use PureView cameras.

    HMD Global, the licensee with the rights to make and sell Nokia smartphones has now acquired the PureView Trademark from Microsoft. PureView owned by Nokia was acquired by Microsoft as a part of the deal in 2014. With the recent development, HMD is expected to use the PureView camera in the upcoming Nokia smartphones.

    Going by the trademark listing on EUIPO website, the PureView trademark was filed in January 2012. Now, a Nokiamob report claims that HMD Global has acquired the rights from Microsoft. Notably, the Nokia 808 PureView launched in 2013 is the first one to feature the PureView camera. It was later used by the Windows Phone-powered smartphones such as Lumia 920, Lumia 1020 and Lumia 1520.

    Android smartphones with PureView camera

    As HMD Global owns the rights of the PureView brand now, we can expect the company to launch Android smartphones with this technology sometime soon. However, Nokia has already collaborated with Carl Zeiss to implement the high-end Zeiss optics on the Nokia smartphones. And, the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone of last year was the first smartphone to be launched by HMD with the Zeiss optics. Eventually, there persists a confusion regarding which one the Finnish company might consider using in its upcoming models.

    Success of PureView brand

    The last smartphone to be launched with the PureView camera is the Lumia 950. Notably, the Nokia 808 PureView and Lumia 1020 smartphones made the brand strong enough to ensure that there is no other camera prowess in the smartphone arena from rival manufacturers such as Sony, Samsung and HTC.

    HMD Global is known for playing the nostalgia game pretty well. It has brought success to the Nokia 3310 and new Nokia 8110 4G. So, there is a fair chance for the company to release smartphones with this camera capability. Having said that, we need to wait for a considerable time to know what else the company has to roll out.

    Monday, August 27, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
