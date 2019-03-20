ENGLISH

    HMD Global dishes out Android Pie update for Nokia 5.1 smartphone

    The Nokia 5.1 smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 chipset clubbed with 3GB of RAM and a 32GB internal storage.

    By
    |

    Another Nokia smartphone is receiving an Android Pie update. This time, HMD Global has released an Android Pie update for the Nokia 5.1 smartphone. Launched back in 2018, the smartphone ships with Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box and is now getting an Android OS upgrade as promised. Recently, the Finnish smartphone brand had also released the Android Pie update to another Nokia smartphone called the Nokia 3.1.

    HMD Global dishes out Android Pie update for Nokia 5.1 smartphone

     

    The update rollout information was shared by Juho Sarviaks, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global. Sarvikas had tweeted the information about the Android Pie update rollout for Nokia 5.1 smartphone. The update will be dished out as standard OTA (over-the-air) and should make its way to all the Nokia 5.1 smartphones in batches. Therefore, it might take some time for the update to be available to all the devices.

    Besides, the update can always be checked manually. To do so, head to the Settings menu and search System updates. If the update is available, you will be able to download it, else, you will have to wait for while for it to be available. The update will bring the usual Android Pie elements such as Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, gesture-based navigation, and Digital Wellbeing etc.

    To recall, the Nokia 5.1 smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P18 chipset. The chipset is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and a 32GB internal storage which is expandable via microSD card. It comes with a single 16MP primary rear camera for imaging. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor which is used for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 5.5-inch display at the front with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. To keep the device's lights on, there is a 2,970 mAh battery unit under the hood.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
