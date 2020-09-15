HMD Global Launch Event Set For September 22: Nokia 7.3, Nokia 9.3 PureView Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For quite some time, HMD Global has been highly anticipated to take the wraps off a slew of smartphones. Though the same was expected to take place earlier this month at the IFA 2020 trade show, it got delayed. Now, it looks like there is a concrete launch date for these upcoming Nokia smartphones.

Well, HMD Global has announced that it will host a virtual launch event on September 22 at 4 PM, which is 8:30 AM IST. The invite does not divulge the names of the upcoming Nokia smartphones that will see the light of the day next week. Going by previous rumors, we can expect the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 among others to be unveiled at the event.

Mark your calendars! On 22 September at 4pm GMT, we will announce a great new line-up of Nokia phones, competition giveaways, and a very special guest. Follow @Nokiamobile for more details #onlygadgetyouneed pic.twitter.com/z7umZ9Jtk9 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 14, 2020

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones

Existing rumors and speculations hint that HMD Global could be prepping four new Nokia smartphones - Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView. While the latter two are premium devices with the last one being the flagship model, the Nokia 3.4 is believed to be an affordable offering that we have come across in numerous reports. And, the details regarding the Nokia 2.4 remain unknown for now.

Given that Nokia 9.3 PureView is speculated to be a highly anticipated sequel to the first smartphone with a penta-camera setup at its rear, the Nokia 9 PureView, we can expect it to see the light of the day at the event next week. In the meantime, there a well-known tipster Nokia Anew took to Twitter to reveal that the Nokia 9.3 PureView could not be launched as early as this month while the Nokia 7.3 will be a part of the event next week.

Adding to it, the tipster notes that the Nokia 7.2 has been discontinued. This turns out to be true as the device has been listed as 'out of stock' on the Nokia website. As we are a week ahead of the launch, we can expect more details to surface online sometime soon.

