HMD Global launches insurance, damage protection for Nokia smartphones

HMD Global announced insurance offerings for its range of Nokia smartphones in partnership with Servify. The affordable insurance plans starting from Rs.399.

Ajey Mehta, Vice President, and Country Head, HMD Global, India said: "We carry our phones everywhere and it's difficult to be without them. Which is why it's essential that we remain worry-free as we go about making the most of our day. Nokia phones stand for reliability and trust and we are taking this promise even further by partnering with Servify to offer affordable and comprehensive insurance and extended warranty plans. We have been speaking to our fans across the country and believe that this initiative will help them care for their Nokia smartphones and protect their investments."

Nokia said consumers who purchase Nokia smartphones can choose from three types of insurance plans with 12-month cover provided by Servify viz.

(i) Nokia phones insurance plan offers accident and liquid damage protection plan.

(ii) Secondly, the company has announced a screen protection plan, however, both plans are available for purchase within 15-days of Nokia smartphone purchase date.

(iii) Lastly, consumers will have an option to extend the warranty and it will be available for purchase 365-days from the smartphone purchase date.

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify said, "We are extremely happy to partner with HMD Global to launch insurance and extended warranty plans for Nokia smartphones. We believe that trust and reliability are cornerstones of a great consumer experience. We will make our best efforts to deliver an uncomplicated and transparent experience for Nokia smartphone fans by leveraging our after-sales tech platform."