Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 get price cut in India

Earlier this year, HMD launched a few Nokia smartphones in India. Now, it looks like a couple of these smartphones have received a price cut in the country. Well, this move after the festive season discount wherein the company announced up to Rs. 13,000 price cut on the flagship model and hosted a sale letting users grab select Nokia smartphones at Rs. 99 down payment and no EMI.

Nokia smartphones price cut

Now, as per a NokiaPowerUser report, the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones are available at the discounted pricing of Rs. 9,355 and Rs. 11,899 respectively. With this price cut, the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones will rival the bestselling mid-range smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Realme 2 also priced similarly.

Notably, the Nokia 3.1 recently received the Android 8.1 Oreo update and is awaiting the Android 9 Pie update as well. On the other hand, the Nokia 5.1, which runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box will get the Pie update either by the end of 2018 or early in 2019. This isn't surprising as these belong to the Android One program and the company has assured two years of OS updates and three years of security updates to all its Android One devices.

December 5 launch event

In the meantime, the company is hosting an event in Dubai on December 5 and is expected to launch three Nokia smartphones. There are speculations that the company might unveil the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 Plus at the event. Also, there are claims that the Nokia 9 flagship could also be on tow.

Previous offers on Nokia phones

Recently, Nokia 3.1 3GB RAM variant, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco received price cuts in India. While the entry-level and mid-range smartphones received price cuts between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500, the Nokia 8 Sirocco launched earlier this year got a whopping Rs. 13,000 price cut. Eventually, the device launched for Rs. 49,999 is now available at Rs. 36,999.

And, on account of Diwali, select models including Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 were available for Rs. 99 down payment. The rest of the amount was to be paid as no cost EMIs. This offer recently ended and was applicable only on purchases made via the official Nokia online store and offline partners.