Nokia 3.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco receive price cut up to Rs. 13,000

This festive season, HMD has announced a price cut on select Nokia smartphones. The entry-level smartphones in the country have received between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 price drop. The flagship smartphone has got a whopping Rs. 13,000 price drop.

Nokia phones price cut

The entry-level Nokia 3.1 with 3GB RAM received a Rs. 1,000 price taking it down from Rs. 11,999 to Rs. 10,999. The Nokia 5.1 with 3GB RAM has got a price cut of Rs. 1,500 making it retail at Rs. 12,999 now. Both these smartphones have been launched in the country in May alongside the Nokia 2.1.

The Nokia 6.1 is available in the country in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants have received Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000 price cuts respectively. Eventually, the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the smartphone are available at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 16,499 respectively. Notably, the Nokia 6.1 was launched in the country for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999 and received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 a few months back.

Lastly, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the latest flagship smartphone, which was launched in India in April is also one of the smartphones to have received a price cut. This smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 49,999. Now, it has received a whopping Rs. 13,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 36,999.

Diwali offer on Nokia smartphones

This move comes within days after the Nokia festive season sale went live. Recently, we saw that select Nokia smartphones will be available at a down payment of just Rs. 99 and the rest of the amount as no cost EMIs. This sale debuted on October 1 and will go on until November 10. Only select smartphones such as the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 are available under this offer.

In addition to the down payment and no cost EMI offer, there are discounts from bank partners as well. However, there are some terms and conditions for users to avail this offers. And, it is applicable on both the official Nokia online store and select offline retail partners as well.