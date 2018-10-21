ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 3.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco receive price cut up to Rs. 13,000

Nokia phones get a price cut.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    This festive season, HMD has announced a price cut on select Nokia smartphones. The entry-level smartphones in the country have received between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 price drop. The flagship smartphone has got a whopping Rs. 13,000 price drop.

    Nokia 3.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco receive price cut

    Nokia phones price cut

    The entry-level Nokia 3.1 with 3GB RAM received a Rs. 1,000 price taking it down from Rs. 11,999 to Rs. 10,999. The Nokia 5.1 with 3GB RAM has got a price cut of Rs. 1,500 making it retail at Rs. 12,999 now. Both these smartphones have been launched in the country in May alongside the Nokia 2.1.

    The Nokia 6.1 is available in the country in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants have received Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000 price cuts respectively. Eventually, the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the smartphone are available at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 16,499 respectively. Notably, the Nokia 6.1 was launched in the country for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999 and received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 a few months back.

    Lastly, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the latest flagship smartphone, which was launched in India in April is also one of the smartphones to have received a price cut. This smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 49,999. Now, it has received a whopping Rs. 13,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 36,999.

    Diwali offer on Nokia smartphones

    This move comes within days after the Nokia festive season sale went live. Recently, we saw that select Nokia smartphones will be available at a down payment of just Rs. 99 and the rest of the amount as no cost EMIs. This sale debuted on October 1 and will go on until November 10. Only select smartphones such as the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 6.1 are available under this offer.

    In addition to the down payment and no cost EMI offer, there are discounts from bank partners as well. However, there are some terms and conditions for users to avail this offers. And, it is applicable on both the official Nokia online store and select offline retail partners as well.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue