You can buy select Nokia smartphones for Rs. 99 and no cost EMI

Its raining discounts and offers everywhere as it is the festive season. In addition to the online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall, even the smartphone brands themselves have come up with attractive offers. The latest one to give discounts is HMD Global and it could be alluring for the Nokia fans looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone.

This festive season, select Nokia smartphones can be bought for as low as Rs. 99 as the down payment. And, the rest of the amount can be paid in monthly installments with no cost EMI. This offer debuted earlier this month and is valid until November 10.

Nokia smartphones available at no cost EMI

Well, select Nokia smartphones such as the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are available under this festive offer. However, the Nokia 3.1 Plus will go on sale only from October 19. So, buyers interested in the newly launched Nokia 3.1 Plus should wait for a few more days to avail this offer.

Buy Nokia phones at Rs. 99

This Diwali, HMD Global is selling Nokia smartphones for as low as Rs. 99 and buyers can pay for the rest of the amount as no cost EMI. So, the buyers will not have any interest in availing the EMI payment option. In addition to this, the buyers will get 10% cashback on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase.

As an exception, the Nokia 8 Sirocco alone comes with 15% cashback on using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards and choosing to pay with EMI. The cashback on the Nokia smartphones mentioned above will be credited after paying the EMIs. However, the catch is that this offer is not applicable on using corporate, business or commercial credit cards.

How to avail the offer

Interested buyers can avail this offer from a nearby Reliance Jio, Jio Digital Life or Croma store and ask about this offer. Also, the same offer can be availed via the official Nokia online store in the country. It will be highlighted during checkout.