Flipkart Big Billion Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 35% off on Nokia phones

Following the newest technology and the coolest design, Nokia smartphones- a part of HMD global, are all set to woo their customers with their amazing offers. With Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales, these phones can reach to a larger mass as they now can be availed with up to whooping 35% off. There are several other offers that are worth million to consider while purchasing them.

If you intend to purchase the Nokia 5 from Flipkart, you are going to get it at amazing deals. This device can be obtained with a discount of Rs. 7,300, making the original price of just Rs. 7,999. Besides you get no cost EMI Rs. 1,334/month, extra Rs. 7,300 off, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. You also get brand warranty of 1 Year for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

While, Amazon too brings some greater offers. You can acquire the Nokia 2.1 with a discount of Rs. 839 at its new revised price of Rs. 6,849. Other outstanding bids include- 10% instant discount on SBI card, no cost EMI Rs. 332/month, amazing exchange offer of Rs. 6,030, better cashback, and lot more.

The consumers will also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option. You can also win couple of mesmerizing gift packs on purchasing of certain Nokia handsets.

There are even more devices from Nokia that you can get on visiting the two shopping portals. These devices too come along with few of the optimal deals which will make you fall for them.

26% off on Nokia 1

Key Specs 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display

1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Drip Protection IP52

Bluetooth 4.1

2150mAh Battery
14% off on Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery
12% off on Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
8% off on Nokia 2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Splash proof (IP52)

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery
17% off on Nokia 3.1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N with processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery
Nokia 5.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
12% off on Nokia 6

Key Specs 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Speaker

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery
28% off on Nokia 6.1

Key Specs 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery
Nokia 8

Key Specs

5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP camera

13MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
20% off on Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery