Flipkart Big Billion Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 35% off on Nokia phones

Following the newest technology and the coolest design, Nokia smartphones- a part of HMD global, are all set to woo their customers with their amazing offers. With Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales, these phones can reach to a larger mass as they now can be availed with up to whooping 35% off. There are several other offers that are worth million to consider while purchasing them.
If you intend to purchase the Nokia 5 from Flipkart, you are going to get it at amazing deals. This device can be obtained with a discount of Rs. 7,300, making the original price of just Rs. 7,999. Besides you get no cost EMI Rs. 1,334/month, extra Rs. 7,300 off, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. You also get brand warranty of 1 Year for mobile and 6 months for accessories.
While, Amazon too brings some greater offers. You can acquire the Nokia 2.1 with a discount of Rs. 839 at its new revised price of Rs. 6,849. Other outstanding bids include- 10% instant discount on SBI card, no cost EMI Rs. 332/month, amazing exchange offer of Rs. 6,030, better cashback, and lot more.
The consumers will also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option. You can also win couple of mesmerizing gift packs on purchasing of certain Nokia handsets.
There are even more devices from Nokia that you can get on visiting the two shopping portals. These devices too come along with few of the optimal deals which will make you fall for them.
26% off on Nokia 1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Drip Protection IP52
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2150mAh Battery
14% off on Nokia 2.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
12% off on Nokia 8 Sirocco
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
8% off on Nokia 2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash proof (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
17% off on Nokia 3.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Nokia 5.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
12% off on Nokia 6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
28% off on Nokia 6.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP camera
- 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
20% off on Nokia 5.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery