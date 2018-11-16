HMD Global to host an event on December 5: Nokia 2.1 Plus, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 expected

HMD Global has already been on a launch spree unveiling many smartphones this year. But it looks like the company is not done with the launches yet. Well, it has been announced that it will host an event on December 5 in Dubai. However, the company has not revealed any clue regarding what we can expect at the event.

Though the company is yet to confirm the names of the devices those will be unveiled at the event early next month, there are speculations that it could launch the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus and the highly anticipated Nokia 9 smartphones.

Well, the company's CPO Juho Sarvikas has revealed that there will be an #ExpectMore event where three smartphones will be launched. He has also shared a teaser image with the caption #ExpectMore. The image hints that two of these upcoming Nokia smartphones will have a notch display. From the previous reports, the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 2.1 Plus are likely to arrive with a notch display.

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus and Nokia 9 expected

Well, the Nokia 8.1 recently hit the rumor mills and its launch date was speculated to be nearing. A few days back, we even came across the Nokia 2.1 Plus FCC listing. The certification database revealed that the device might arrive with a low-end hardware including 1GB RAM, 16GB storage space and single channel 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It is likely to be a budget offering with an affordable price tag.

And, the third smartphone in the teaser image is none other than the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone, which we have been coming across in several rumors and speculations. This smartphone comes with a notch-less display. Its highlight is the rumored penta-lens camera arrangement at its rear. Though there are claims that it could be unveiled later this year as the production issue of the camera module has been resolved, there are possibilities for it to be delayed until February 2019.

We can get to know more details regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones in the coming days as the Dubai launch event slated for December 5 is nearing.