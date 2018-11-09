Nokia 9 launch could be nearing, claims report

Nokia 9 is the upcoming flagship smartphone from HMD Global awaiting its launch in the coming months. While there were speculations that this device could be unveiled sometime this year, the same was ruled out as recent reports hinted that the launch could be postponed to early 2019. Now, the earlier set of speculations have taken to the internet once again.

As per a NokiaPowerUser report citing their retail sources, the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone could be launched by the end of this year itself. The delay in its launch was due to the production of the penta-lens camera module but as the same is in active production, we can expect the launch to happen this year. If there is any delay, it might lead to an early 2019 announcement.

Production of penta-lens camera

When it comes to the delay in the Nokia 9 launch, it is mainly due to the issues related to the production of the penta-lens camera module. It looks like these issues have been resolved and the active production has debuted. However, there seem to be issues in scaling up the production. Also, the other challenge that the company has to face is producing in the markets like India under the 'make in India' program.

Nokia 9 rumored features

Till date, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone. It is likely to be launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a penta-lens camera module at its rear, which we have never seen in any smartphone till date.

The penta-lens camera is said to arrive with Zeiss branding. It is likely that there will be seven cutouts arranged in a circular manner with five of them allotted for the camera lenses, one for the dual-tone LED flash and the other one could be a dual-sensor used for proximity detection. Of the five lenses, we can expect to see a depth-sensing camera, a telephone lens and a wide-angle lens.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 9 is expected to be launched with a 3D glass OLED display, Android 9 Pie out of the box, Snapdragon 845 SoC and not the upcoming Qualcomm flagship SoC and a capacious 4150mAh battery.