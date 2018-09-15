Nokia 9 rumor roundup: Features to expect

Related Articles
By now, we know that Nokia 9, the upcoming flagship smartphone is in the making. There are speculations that this smartphone will be launched later this year. The unique feature of this smartphone is its penta-lens camera module at its rear. We have already come across several leaks about this smartphone over the past few weeks revealing the features that we can expect from it.
Given that it is likely to set a new benchmark for smartphone cameras, here we have come up with a compilation of the recent rumors that we have seen and a roundup of what we can expect from the Nokia 9. Without further ado, let's take a look at the rumor roundup here.
Penta-lens camera
The recent leaks have shown a penta-lens camera module at the rear of the Nokia 9. There appear to be seven cutouts in a hexagonal arrangement along with the Zeiss branding. Of these, five are said to be camera sensors and the sixth one is believed to be the Xenon flash. For now, there is no clue on the seventh cutout.
There are speculations that these lenses will use the Miniature zoom camera technology patented by Zeiss. It is a mechanism that will make the primary wide-angle lens act as an image sensor while the others will revolve around it to give a zoom effect. Also, it is believed that the camera will provide variable focal lengths.
Notch display remains doubtful
A recent concept render showed the presence of a waterdrop notch on top of the display housing the selfie camera and concealing the rest under it. On the contrary, a fresh report from China revealed the image of the alleged display panel of the Nokia 9 without a notch. So, the confusion regarding the presence of a notch prevails.
4150mAh battery likely
One of the recent leaks revealed an image of the Nokia 9 showing the rear panel. Also, the image hinted at the presence of a capacious 4150mAh battery. If this report is authentic, then the smartphone can last over a day without any concerns related to the battery life. There are claims that this battery might include Quick Charge 4.0 support.
2 storage variants expected
Nokia 9 is believed to be launched in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. Also, both the variants are said to be available in both single and dual-SIM configurations. We say so as a listing of the Samsung buyback program revealed these variants even before the launch of the smartphone.
Rumored Nokia 9 specifications
While none of the specifications of the device are known for now, there are rumors that it might feature a glass back suggesting that there could wireless charging support. And, the other speculations hint at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 rating, a 6.01-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM.