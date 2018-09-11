Nokia 9 to use a 4150mAh battery, hints leaked image

Nokia 9 is hitting the rumor mills often in the recent times making us believe that its launch is not going to be a long wait. Though the launch date of the device is yet to be announced by the company, it has leaked frequently revealing a lot of details. Today, we have some interesting details, thanks to an image that has emerged online.

We already know that the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone will flaunt a penta-lens camera at its rear. Now, the latest image leak confirms the same once again. It also confirms the battery capacity of the upcoming device.

Penta-lens camera

According to the image leaked by NokiaPowerUser, there will be seven cutouts positioned to form a hexagon at the rear. The Zeiss branding is also seen clearly and it looks like five of these will be for the camera sensors while the sixth one will be the Xenon flash. There is no word regarding the seventh cutout for now.

If this camera arrangement turns out to be authentic, then the Nokia 9 will be the first smartphone to arrive with such a camera setup. These lenses from Zeiss are said to use the Miniature zoom camera technology patented by Zeiss. Going by the patent, a mechanism will make the primary wide-angle lens act as an image sensor while the others will revolve around it to give a zoom effect. With the recent image showing five sensors in a fixed position, there are claims that it could provide variable focal lengths.

Nokia 9 battery capacity

Apart from the camera arrangement, the recent image leak shows that the smartphone will arrive with a massive 4150mAh battery. If this battery capacity turns out to be true, we can expect the smartphone to last for a considerable time without any battery life concerns.

Storage variants leak

Lately, we came across a report citing the Samsung buyback program shedding light on the variants of the Nokia 9. It showed that the smartphone could be launched in both single SIM and dual-SIM variants and arrive with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. The other specifications of the smartphone remain a mystery for now but we can expect the details to come to light soon.