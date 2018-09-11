Nokia 9 storage variants revealed by Samsung’s buyback program

Recently, we have been coming across several reports regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone - the Nokia 9. While there is no clarity regarding when this smartphone will be announced by the Finnish company, it looks like further details have been revealed by Samsung's buyback program.

In a recent development, Nokia 9 has been listed by Samsung website in Latvia. Well, the smartphone has been listed under the buyback program and the listing sheds light on its variants. Well, shows that the Nokia 9 will be launched in single and dual-SIM variants and in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities.

Notably, the buyback offer page on the Latvia Samsung website was spotted by Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt. Samsung is said to be offering a discount of €292 (approx. Rs. 24,500) for those who wish to trade in the 128GB variant of the Nokia 9, which is yet to be announced. Eventually, it is quite intriguing to see the listing of an unannounced smartphone in a buyback program.

Nokia 9 with penta-lens camera

Going by the recently leaked hands-on images, the Nokia 9 will arrive with a unique penta-lens camera arrangement. The leaked render shows seven cutouts at the rear in a hexagonal arrangement. Of these, five will be meant for the camera lenses that will be from Zeiss, proves the branding. And, there will be a Xenon flash module as well. However, the purpose of the seventh cutout remains unknown for now.

In addition to this, one of the recently leaked renders tipped at the presence of a waterdrop notch on top of the display. And, it is rumored that this smartphone will arrive with a triple camera setup at its rear comprising a 41MP, 20MP and 9.7MP camera sensors accompanied by Xenon flash, LED flash and 4x optical zoom. It is also believed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Though these features have been revealed by speculations and leaks, we are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the same. Until then we need to take these expected features of the Nokia 9 with a grain of salt. We can expect an official confirmation of its launch date in the coming weeks or months.