Nokia 9 360-degree renders show penta-lens camera setup

HMD Global has launched an array of Android smartphones this year across price points. However, we are yet to witness the launch of a flagship smartphone from the company. While the Nokia 9 flagship device was initially speculated to be announced by the end of this year, it was later delayed until February 2019.

There are several leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone. One set of rumors suggests that the device will arrive with a penta-lens camera module with the Pureview branding while some reports have pointed out a Zeiss branding. Now, a 360-degree video of the Nokia 9 renders has been made by @OnLeaks and 91mobiles revealing some key details.

Camera setup on Nokia 9

Similar to the previous leaks, the Nokia 9 renders show the presence of seven rings at its rear. Five of these rings are for the camera lenses, the sixth one is for the dual-tone LED flash and the last one could be for the dual-sensor used for proximity detection. Though we cannot confirm what the five lenses might comprise of, it looks like there will be a telephoto lens, a depth-sensing camera and a wide-angle lens.

Nokia 9: Expected specifications and features

The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 5.9-inch display with a QHD resolution with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and narrow bezels around it. At the front, it is expected to have a notch-less display, a selfie camera and two sensors. The render doesn't show a physical fingerprint sensor hinting at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. We have seen previous leaks suggesting the same feature seen on the recent flagship models such as OnePlus 6T, Vivo Nex and more.

The renders do hint at a glass sandwich design along with a metal frame at the middle. The glass back points out that there could be support for wireless charging and the device has a USB Type-C port. However, like many other recent flagship models, this one too lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 9 is expected to be launched with Android 9 Pie, a Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the upcoming Snapdragon 855 aka 8150 chipset, 4150mAh battery and more.