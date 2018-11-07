ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 9 360-degree renders show penta-lens camera setup

Nokia 9 is the much-awaited smartphone from the company.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global has launched an array of Android smartphones this year across price points. However, we are yet to witness the launch of a flagship smartphone from the company. While the Nokia 9 flagship device was initially speculated to be announced by the end of this year, it was later delayed until February 2019.

    Nokia 9 360-degree renders show penta-lens camera setup

    There are several leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone. One set of rumors suggests that the device will arrive with a penta-lens camera module with the Pureview branding while some reports have pointed out a Zeiss branding. Now, a 360-degree video of the Nokia 9 renders has been made by @OnLeaks and 91mobiles revealing some key details.

    Camera setup on Nokia 9

    Similar to the previous leaks, the Nokia 9 renders show the presence of seven rings at its rear. Five of these rings are for the camera lenses, the sixth one is for the dual-tone LED flash and the last one could be for the dual-sensor used for proximity detection. Though we cannot confirm what the five lenses might comprise of, it looks like there will be a telephoto lens, a depth-sensing camera and a wide-angle lens.

    Nokia 9: Expected specifications and features

    The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 5.9-inch display with a QHD resolution with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and narrow bezels around it. At the front, it is expected to have a notch-less display, a selfie camera and two sensors. The render doesn't show a physical fingerprint sensor hinting at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. We have seen previous leaks suggesting the same feature seen on the recent flagship models such as OnePlus 6T, Vivo Nex and more.

    The renders do hint at a glass sandwich design along with a metal frame at the middle. The glass back points out that there could be support for wireless charging and the device has a USB Type-C port. However, like many other recent flagship models, this one too lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Nokia 9 is expected to be launched with Android 9 Pie, a Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the upcoming Snapdragon 855 aka 8150 chipset, 4150mAh battery and more.

    Read More About: nokia nokia 9 news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue