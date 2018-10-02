HMD Global's next flagship will be called Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global bought the PureView trademark back in August this year, but now it's clear where the company will use the moniker. While the information isn't confirmed yet, a reliable source has claimed that the next flagship will be called Nokia 9 PureView.

As the name suggests, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature some top-of-the-line camera performance that made the brand popular few years ago. From the available information, it seems that the Nokia 9 PureView will be the true successor of the Nokia 808 PureView, the first smartphone with embedded oversampling technology.

If the rumors are to believed, the Nokia 9 will have no less than five cameras on the rear panel. Just like the Nokia 808 PureView, the upcoming flagship will feature Zeiss lens, although that's all we know so far.

Of the five lenses, two are said to be 12MP sensors with OIS and two more are said to be 16MP sensors. The fifth one is likely an 8MP sensor. T the front, the smartphone is believed to flaunt a 12MP selfie snapper. The other aspects that are rumored include 6GB RAM, wireless charging support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also believed to feature 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Few reports claim that the Nokia 9 could be priced at CNY 4,799 (approx. Rs. 50,600). If this happens to be true, then the upcoming device will be the most expensive Nokia smartphone to be launched by the company to date. Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on the Nokia 9 PureView until next year, at least that's what the reports suggest.