ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

HMD Global's next flagship will be called Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global has a new name for its upcoming flagship.

By

Related Articles

    HMD Global bought the PureView trademark back in August this year, but now it's clear where the company will use the moniker. While the information isn't confirmed yet, a reliable source has claimed that the next flagship will be called Nokia 9 PureView.

    HMD Global's next flagship will be called Nokia 9 PureView

    As the name suggests, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature some top-of-the-line camera performance that made the brand popular few years ago. From the available information, it seems that the Nokia 9 PureView will be the true successor of the Nokia 808 PureView, the first smartphone with embedded oversampling technology.

    If the rumors are to believed, the Nokia 9 will have no less than five cameras on the rear panel. Just like the Nokia 808 PureView, the upcoming flagship will feature Zeiss lens, although that's all we know so far.

    Of the five lenses, two are said to be 12MP sensors with OIS and two more are said to be 16MP sensors. The fifth one is likely an 8MP sensor. T the front, the smartphone is believed to flaunt a 12MP selfie snapper. The other aspects that are rumored include 6GB RAM, wireless charging support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also believed to feature 64GB and 128GB storage options.

    Few reports claim that the Nokia 9 could be priced at CNY 4,799 (approx. Rs. 50,600). If this happens to be true, then the upcoming device will be the most expensive Nokia smartphone to be launched by the company to date. Unfortunately, you won't be able to get your hands on the Nokia 9 PureView until next year, at least that's what the reports suggest.

    Read More About: nokia 9 hmd global smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue