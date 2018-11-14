Nokia 2.1 Plus with 1 GB RAM 16 GB storage spotted on FCC certification portal

HMD Global, the license of the Nokia smartphone brand is all set to launch a new budget smartphone, dubbed as the Nokia 2.1 Plus as a successor to the Nokia 2.1 in the next few weeks.

The Nokia 2.1 Plus has been spotted on the FCC certification site with the model number TA-1136, revealing some of the specifications of the device. Considering the nomenclature, the Nokia 2.1 Plus could be a bigger and better version of the Nokia 2.1 with a big display and battery.

Nokia 2.1 Plus specifications

According to the listing on the FCC certification site, the Nokia 2.1 Plus comes with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The smartphone does support single channel 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch date of the Nokia 2.1 Plus what so ever. Considering the price of the Nokia 2.1, the Nokia 2.1 Plus might launch in India in the next few weeks with a price tag well within Rs 10,000 mark.

Nokia 2.1 specifications

The Nokia 2.1 with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage retails in India for Rs 6,459. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core chipset powers the smartphone with 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 6 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

The Nokia 2.1 has a single 8 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. Software-wise, the mobile runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Go OS to offer improved user experience.

Lastly, the smartphone has a mammoth 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The Nokia 2.1 can last up to 2 days on a single charge and can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 3 hours.