HMD Global rolles out Android 8.1 beta for Nokia 2

HMD Global launched its budget smartphone Nokia 2 last year in November, at the launch event the company has claimed that the phone will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update in future. But, in December the company's Chief product officer Juho Sarvikas has informed us that the phone will be skipping the Android 8.0 and directly jump to Android 8.1 Oreo. He has also confirmed that the Android 8.1 update will bring most of the features which will also include the memory management improvements.

After months of his announcement, he has announced that the first Android 8.1 Oreo beta update is available for the Nokia 2 smartphone, as per his promise. On his twitter handle, he has twitted "New on #Nokiamobile Beta Labs! #Nokia2 joins the #AndroidOreo party. Join us now #nokiamobilebetalabs to be the first to the test it! nokia.com/phones/betalabs." The Nokia 2.1 that was introduced a few weeks back is an Android (Go edition) smartphone.

The Android 8.1 beta update will bring new features including Neural Networks API, hamburger emoji fix, Revamped power menu, New Settings Menu, Bluetooth Battery percentage and developer APIs (API level 27). The update also brings bugs fixes and battery saving navigation buttons.

The beta update is out for download, and the stable update will be available in the next few weeks after the feedback from the users. Nokia 2 users can check the availability of the new update by going to the Settings > About phone > Software updates.

Just to recall, Under the hood, the device comes with 1.3 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor along with 1GB RAM. The internal storage in the Nokia 2 is of 8GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the imaging front, the device features 8-megapixel rear camera with 720p@30fp, Geo-tagging. Up front, the smartphone makes use of a 5 MP Camera selfie camera. The connectivity aspects in the Nokia 2 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, v4.1, A2DP, LE, micro USB 2.0, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS and dual sim. The smartphone is powered by a 4100 mAh Li-Ion battery and is said to give 2-days of back-up.

