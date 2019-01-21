HMD Global working on new mid-range smartphone called Nokia TAS

The MWC 2019 is approaching and the internet is flooded with numerous smartphone leaks and rumors. We are expecting all the major brands to showcase their new offerings during the event which will be held on 25- 28 February 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone brand taking care of Nokia sales is also expected to introduce its next flagship during the MWC 2019 which is the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Well, this is not the only Nokia smartphone which we might see during the event as a new mystery Nokia smartphone have been spotted online.

The unknown Nokia smartphone has reportedly been spotted by Hikari Calyx, a trusted Nokia community member. The suggested Nokia smartphone has been spotted on FIH Mobile's server. FIH Mobile is a manufacturing partner of HMD Global which takes care of manufacturing Nokia Android smartphones around the globe. Notably, the FIH servers also comprise of firmware details of smartphones from other brands.

The mystery Nokia smartphone is being called TAS or Taisun. As per Hikari, the upcoming Nokia Taisun will be a mid-range offering by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer. As for the codename TAS, it is an abbreviation for Taisun a name related to the strongest crane in the world.

Confirmed. TAS is a new Nokia phone. Proof: Representative SKUID is 600CN. https://t.co/XcyrybS1Lb — Hikari Calyx (@Hikari_Calyx) January 20, 2019

The mid-range Nokia TAS smartphone will make use of a Snapdragon 63X or Snapdragon 660 chipset under the hood. The information about the remaining internals is currently scarce and it remains to be seen what Nokia brings to the table. It is also expected that Nokia TAS could be the Nokia 6.2, a successor of the Nokia 6.1 which was also introduced during the MWC 2018 and will be the first Nokia device with 'punch hole' display panel.