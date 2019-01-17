ENGLISH

Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 January 2019 Android security patch rolling out

The update is released for the Nokia 3.1 users in the US, whereas, the update for Nokia 5.1 is being rolled out to the users in India.

    HMD global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer taking care of Nokia smartphones has picked up its pace in rolling out updates for Nokia devices. The company has recently rolled out updates for a couple of Nokia smartphones with the most recent being the Nokia 3.1 Plus which has received the January 2019 Android Security Patch update. Now, the company has started rolling out the same January 2019 Android Security patch for two other entry-segment devices.

    Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 receiving January 2019 Android security patch

     

    Apparently, Nokia is releasing the January 2019 Android Security Patch update for the devices which were released back in May 2018. And the company has already released the update for the other Nokia devices including Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 6 and Nokia 7.1 smartphones. Notably, both the Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1 are Android One Powered smartphones, which means that they will be first in line when it comes to receiving the Android update and security patches.

    As per a report from NPU, the latest January 2019 Android Security Patch update brings along a bunch of fixes for system security. The update also fixes a security vulnerability which allowed the attackers to access the system remotely. The update will improve the overall performance of both the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphone and will enhance the overall user experience. The update can be checked manually as well and to do so users will need to go to Settings > System > System Update.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
