HMD files for PureDisplay, Dual Sight and Face Unlock trademarks

It looks like HMD is on a trademarking spree. After acquiring the PureView trademark from Microsoft, HMD Global has taken gone to the next level by filing for trademarks for PureDisplay, Dual Sight and Face Unlock. Though these trademarks don't reveal the future plans of the company, we can infer that these features could be used in the upcoming devices.

According to a report by Nokiamob.net citing various tipster, HMD Global has filed trademarks for some technology with the European Union and outside as well. Maybe, the upcoming Nokia flagship, probably the Nokia 9 could arrive with these one or all of these features.

Dual Sight

This technology is something similar to the Bothie mode or the dual sight mode. This technology will capture the subjects on both the front and rear cameras and merge them together in a single frame. While the company has registered for a trademark even while it has the Bothie effect, it remains to be known if there will be any new feature added to it or not.

Pure Display

As its name indicates, this is a feature focused on the display of the smartphone. We are yet to see of the Pure Display technology is something similar to the PureMotion HD Plus technology that debuted with the Nokia Lumia 920 smartphone launched in 2012. The report cites that this technology could use an IPS LCD display that assures a smooth transition from one frame to the other resulting in minimal blur and a faster refresh rate.

The PureMotion technology includes a ClearBlack technology that minimizes the reflections that occur when viewed under direct sunlight. This way, the display will be easier to read. Also, it has a super sensitive touch feature that lets users control the display even while wearing gloves.

Face Unlock

These days, many smartphones come with the facial recognition technology. Having said that the company has filed for a trademark, it is expected that HMD might bring some additional feature to this biometric scanning tech.

The next big launch from the company is the long-rumored Nokia 9. We can expect this upcoming model to arrive with these technologies making it a better one that can compete against the rivals in the premium market segment.