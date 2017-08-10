HMD's teaser video reveals the front panel of Nokia 8

HMD Global is all set to launch its flagship Nokia 8 on August 16. With less than a week away, the number of leaks centering the smartphone is increasing.

Earlier today, we reported about the leaked live images of the device. Well, besides that, Nokia has just released a small teaser video on Facebook featuring the Nokia 8 to celebrate the International Cat Day, which was a day before. Of course, the company has not revealed the name of the smartphone in the video, but it is expected to be the next Nokia flagship. As you can see, the front of the device matches the leaked photos of the device.

The video kind of confirms that the Nokia 8 will come with a display that has very narrow bezels on the sides, but the top and bottom bezels will be thick. Unfortunately, the video doesn't reveal the rear panel of the smartphone. Anyway, looking the at the video, its back should be similar to the leaked pictures of the handset.

Going by the previous reports and benchmark listings, the Nokia 8 is expected to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage space. Display-wise, its screen size is believed to be either 5.2 inches or 5.3 inches with QHD 1440p resolution.

As for optics, the device is said to feature a dual rear camera setup which is comprised of a 13MP main sensor with the module manufactured by renowned German optics company Carl Zeiss.

Powering the Nokia 8 will be a 3,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out the box. Being a flagship smartphone, it should be updated to Android 8.0 soon.

The device is likely to feature a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The smartphone will probably be available in four color variants; Gold/Blue, Gold/Copper, Steel, and Blue.