Nokia 8 (TA-1012) key specs leak via live images ahead of launch

The Nokia 8 launch pegged for August 16 is drawing closer. As HMD Global is prepping to launch their flagship smartphone, it looks like the number of leaks regarding the smartphone is increasing.

We say so as the Nokia 8 with the model number TA-1012, which appears to be a Chinese variant has been leaked showing the possible design and key specifications. This recent leak seemingly confirms the previous leaks and speculations as well. The recent set of Nokia 8 live images have come from SlashLeaks.

One of the live images of the Nokia 8 TA-1012 show the benchmark specifications. The benchmark reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The screen size is believed to be 5.2 inches or 5.3 inches with QHD 1440p resolution.

We recently came across a report showing the Geekbench listing of the Nokia 8 running Android O that is yet to be rolled out officially. As HMD has announced that the Nokia smartphones will receive the Android O and Android P updates until 2018, we can expect the Nokia 8 to receive the Android 8.0 O as soon as the same is released officially by Google.

The live images also show the display size, camera details and more. One of the images shows that the front camera will be a 13MP sensor and that it will be able to shoot 4K videos. Notably, the 4K resolution in the selfie camera is not common among smartphones.

From the existing reports, we do know that the Nokia 8 will be an affordable flagship smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The smartphone will arrive with a dual lens camera at its rear with the Carl Zeiss branding. The device is likely to arrive with 64GB storage space and feature a 3.5mm audio jack as well. The Nokia 8 is likely to be launched in four color variants - Gold/Blue, Gold/Copper, Steel, and Blue.