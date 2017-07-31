Nokia 8 visits GFXBench revealing its key specs

Earlier today, we came across the leaked Nokia 8 render in Copper color. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on the benchmark site GFXBench. Tipster Ronald Quandt has revealed the information on both Twitter and the website called WinFuture. Well, you might be wondering why the smartphone is mentioned as Nokia 9 on the benchmark database.

However, if you see the model numbers TA-1004, TA-1012 and TA-1052, it leaves no doubt that the device is indeed the Nokia 8. As with the benchmark listing, some of the key specs of the Nokia 8 has come to light. The flagship smartphone is shown to be featuring a 5.3-inch 2K display with the resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. Since the screen size is relatively smaller, the display will deliver a very high pixel density.

Under the hood, it is to be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor running at 2.45GHz and paired with Adreno 540-GPU. While the name of the chipset is unspecified, it is surely going to be none other than the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 4GB of RAM.

The GFXBench database further reveals that the Nokia 8 will have a default storage capacity of 64GB, which should be further expandable with a microSD card. Currently, it is unclear whether the smartphone will offer UFS 2.1 storage support.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8 is listed with a 12MP rear-facing primary camera with autofocus, face detection, LED flash, HDR mode and touch focus. Moreover, the camera will be able to capture 4K videos. We know that the smartphone will come with a rear dual camera setup, but usually benchmark listing only reveals the specifications of only one lens.

Coming to the selfie camera, it will be of 12MP resolution with 4K support as well.

As far as other features are concerned, the Nokia 8 will have NFC, Gigabit WLAN, Bluetooth-SIG Bluetooth 4.2 and proximity sensors etc. On the software front, the device is expected to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. However, it will be just a matter of time before it will be updated to the latest Android O.

Going by the speculations, we will get to see the unveiling of Nokia 8 on August 16.