Alleged Nokia 8 price tag and live images in Copper are out

We have already seen the Nokia 8 in Copper a couple of times. The leak gave us a glimpse of how this variant of the HMD's flagship smartphone might look like.

Given that the Nokia 8 will be unveiled on August 16 at an event in London alongside the 3G variant of Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone, the Copper variant has hit the web again. This time we have the live images of Nokia 8 in Copper leak online and the same has been spotted by ITHome.

As per the source, the live images of the Nokia 8 in Copper as seen here is not the actual color. The Copper-Gold color variant is pretty shinier than the one seen in the images here. Also, on close observation, the Zeiss branding appears to be missing from the Camera module at the rear tipping that it could be a prototype of the smartphone.

While we already know that the Nokia 8 might be priced somewhere under Rs. 40,000 (approx. $549/$599 for the two variants) in the Indian market. Being a flagship smartphone, it will arrive with the Snapdragon 835 SoC and feature a dual lens rear camera setup with the Zeiss branding. If this pricing turns out to be true, then the Nokia 8 will be an affordable flagship smartphone that will pit against the likes of OnePlus 5.

In the meantime, it looks like the Nokia 8 pricing gets a sort of confirmation as Vodafone Romania (via: mobilissimo) has listed the Black variant of the smartphone for €517.42 (approx. Rs. 39,000). This pricing goes in line with the already rumored one.