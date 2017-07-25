Nokia 8 in Copper leaks again; shows dual camera setup with Zeiss logo

Ever since HMD Global announced the Nokia 6, fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of a flagship model from the company. However, HMD released only entry-level and mid-range smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 and the new Nokia 3310 feature phone.

With the immense success of the smartphones in the global markets, HMD seems to be all set to speed up things from its end in order to announce the flagship model. Well, the talk is about the Nokia 8 that is rumored to be announced on July 31. Lately, the Nokia 8 has become a favorite topic for the gossip mongers and is hitting the rumor mills on a constant basis.

Going by a new leak from China's Baidu (via GizmoChina), the Nokia 8 in Copper has been leaked. A few days back, we saw the smartphone in Copper hit the web as a slew of live images of the same were leaked. Now, another image of the Copper Nokia 8 has emerged online. Don't get yourself confused with the Copper variant to the Gold variant. We have seen the Copper color from HMD with the Nokia 6 itself.

Talking about the flagship Nokia 8, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a dual camera setup featuring the Carl Zeiss optics. The renders of the smartphone leaked a few days back also confirms the same with the Zeiss branding on the dual camera setup. Also, the Nokia 8 is believed to feature a 5.3-inch 2K display with curved edges. Otherwise, the Nokia 8 appears to resemble the Nokia 6 in terms of design.

Under its hood, the flagship smartphone might make use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Based on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, the Nokia 8 is likely to feature a 13MP main camera sensor and a get the power from a 3000mAh battery.