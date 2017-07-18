Nokia 8 press render shows dual camera setup from Carl Zeiss

Yesterday, it was reported that the Nokia 8 might be launched on July 31. Now, a press render of the smartphone has been revealed by the reputed tipster Evan Blass known as @evleaks.

As it was reported earlier, the Nokia 8 will be the flagship smartphone from HMD Global for this year and not the highly-rumored Nokia 9. The specifications of the Nokia 8 that we know for now do point out at the same. The device is believed to feature the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display and 4GB/6GB RAM. However, there are gossips that the 4GB RAM variant of the flagship might not be released. Being a flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8 is believed to be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

#teaser pic.twitter.com/zh5YJznaaY — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2017 Dual camera setup from Zeiss Coming back to the press render as shown above, the Nokia 8 smartphone seems to feature a dual camera setup at its rear with two lenses of 13MP resolution positioned vertically. This dual camera setup has the Zeiss branding. If you don't remember, HMD and Carl Zeiss partnered lately in order to use the lenses from the latter on the Nokia smartphones. It’s another Nokia 6 with dual camera The Nokia 8 render shows that the design is reminiscent to that of the Nokia 6. The device seems to be made of aluminum and there aren't any flagship design elements such as thin bezels, premium look, glass back, etc. One thing that is sure is that if the Nokia 8 comes with a Nokia 6 like build, then it will be highly durable and strong. We say this as the Nokia 6 fared well in the durability tests. Price is out Going by the previously leaked information, the Nokia 8 might be launched in a minimum of four color variants such as gold/copper, gold/blue, steel and blue. The blue variant is seen in the press render that has hit the web now. Also, the device is believed to be priced around $680 (approx. Rs. 44,000).