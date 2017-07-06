ZEISS and HMD Global to co-develop standard-defining imaging capabilities for Nokia smartphones

HMD Global the owner of the Nokia brand and ZEISS a prominent enterprise specializing in optics technology has just announced the signing of an exclusive partnership that aims to set new imaging standards within the smartphone industry. This long-term agreement builds on the shared history and expertise between ZEISS and Nokia smartphones.

With a joint ambition to advance the quality of the total imaging experience on smartphones spanning the entire ecosystem from software, services, through to screen quality and optic design, the partnership will see ZEISS and HMD Global co-develop standard-defining imaging capabilities.

The ultimate aim of the partnership is to bring the ZEISS brand back to Nokia smartphones. This Further the renewed relationship is a long-term commitment to build upon the long history of technology innovation between ZEISS and Nokia phones. Besides both, the companies share the same passion for innovation and are always aiming to deliver the best for the consumers.

Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said, "Collaborating with ZEISS is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we're delivering it - co-developed imaging excellence for all."

Dr. Matthias Metz, Member of the Executive Board of ZEISS Group also stated, "The collaboration of HMD Global with ZEISS for Nokia smartphones will again enhance consumers' holistic imaging experience based on excellence and innovation. Our partnership is built on a solid foundation. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of sophisticated smartphone imaging."

This exclusive partnership with ZEISS is further proof of how HMD Global is collaborating with the best and most respected in the industry to drive perfection throughout every aspect of the phone design and build. The company is also making a commitment to consumers to deliver the ultimate imaging experience possible on a smartphone.