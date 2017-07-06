Nokia 8, Nokia 7, Nokia 2 pegged for imminent launch, hints HMD executive

Earlier this year, HMD Global announced that it is in plans to launch six to seven Nokia-branded phones. The first wave of phones included the relaunched Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone and the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones.

As we are in the second half of this year, it looks like HMD is gearing up to introduce the second wave of Nokia smartphones in the coming days. In an interview with a Finnish publication, Pekka Rantala, the Marketing Director of HMD Global revealed that the brand will soon launch their second batch of Nokia smartphones. It has been made clear that the company is not planning to unveil any Nokia tablets this year.

Besides the upcoming Nokia smartphones, HMD is also claimed to be working on Nokia branded accessories. Rantala did not divulge any clarity regarding the highly anticipated and much rumored Nokia 9 flagship smartphone but gave a hint that the company might use the moniker Nokia 7, Nokia 8 or Nokia 2.

Further, it has been made clear that they will not be launching a smartphone with the name Nokia 4 as the number four is unlucky or inauspicious in China and a few other markets in Asia. This is the same reason for OnePlus to skip the number four and launch the OnePlus 5 after the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

For now, we do not have any concrete information on when the upcoming Nokia smartphones might be unveiled but expect the launch to happen soon.