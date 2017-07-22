Nokia 8 now spotted in Gold-Copper color; have a look

The Nokia 8 is rumored to launch in different color variants. And it seems like the rumor is actually coming true. Renowned tipster Evan Blass was the first one to leak a Nokia 8 render online. The device shown in the picture was Black.

We got to see another alleged Nokia 8 image from the same leakster on the same day. However, the smartphone sported a different color; Silver. Yet again, we have come across not one but a set of images said to be of the Nokia 8 via mydrivers.com. Apparently, this is the Gold-Copper variant of the smartphone. While the handset looks quite the same as the previously leaked models, there are some small differences.

For example, the Gold-Copper variant of the Nokia 8 doesn't have the Zeiss logo under its rear cameras. Moreover, the phone's home button is way larger compared to what we saw earlier and it lacks the text indicating who manufactured it.

That being said, we are not denying the possibility of it being a prototype unit. Or, it could still be in development. So, we can safely assume that the upcoming flagship from Nokia will indeed look like this. You should also take into consideration that the latest leak allegedly comes from the production line. Hence, the chances of being these images false are quite low.

Looking at the pictures, we want to point out one more thing. The rear panel of the alleged Nokia 8 has scratches, so users may have to handle it very carefully.