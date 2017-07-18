Nokia 8 render appears online again; this time in Silver color

If we pay heed to the rumor mill, the Nokia 8 is likely to launch on July 31. Earlier today, renowned leakster Evan Blass posted an alleged press render of the high-end smartphone. The device in the picture was Blue.

The tipster has published yet another image of the Nokia 8, this time in Silver. Apart from the paint job, everything else is similar between the Blue and Silver variants of the Nokia 8. As of now, we don't know if the Nokia 8 will be offered in other color options as well. Considering the earlier leaks, the smartphone might be available more color variants such as gold/copper and gold/blue.

As some of you may already know, the renders leaked by Evan Blass show the Nokia 8 featuring a dual camera setup at its rear with two lenses of 13MP resolution positioned vertically. The dual camera setup even carries the Zeiss branding.

This doesn't come as a surprise since HMD and Carl Zeiss partnered recently in order to incorporate the lenses from the latter on the Nokia smartphones.

Now talking about the design aspect, if this is the actual picture of the Nokia 8, then it fails to live up to the expectations. In the time of full-screen bezels, the thick top and bottom bezels on the device looks outdated. While the rumored specifications of the smartphone are quite impressive, HMD should have put more focus on looks of the Nokia 8.

On the specs angle, the Nokia 8 is likely to feature a 5.3-inch QHD display with the resolution density of 1440p, an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.