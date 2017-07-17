Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 feature phones launched; price starts at Rs. 990

Lately, there were reports suggesting that HMD Global might be prepping to launch two new feature phones. These feature phones were spotted on the TENAA regulatory database paving way for speculations.

Now, HMD Global has announced the launch of two handsets - Nokia 105 and Nokia 130. Both these feature phones come in single SIM and dual SIM variants. The Nokia $14.5 (approx. Rs. 930) and the Nokia 130 is priced at $21.5 (approx. Rs. 1,380).

Nokia 105 The Nokia 105 features a polycarbonate body and a 1.8-inch QVGA display. The device is based on Nokia Series 30+ and is preloaded with the Snake Xenzia game. The device has 4MB storage and gets the power from an 800mAh battery. The battery can render up to 15 hours of talk time and up to 31 days of standby time for the single SIM variant and up to 25 days of standby time for the dual SIM variant. There are other features include in-built FM radio, micro USB charger and a 3.5mm audio port. Nokia 130 The Nokia 130 features a 1.8-inch QVGA display and there is 8MB storage that can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The device has a camera at its rear and there is Bluetooth as well on board. The battery capacity is 1020mAh and it is claimed to render up to 11.5 hours of video playback and up to 44.5 hours of FM radio. Also, there is an LED flashlight at the top. Price and availability While the Nokia 105 has been released in India at Rs. 990 and Rs. 1,149 for the single and dual SIM variants, the Nokia 130 is yet to be released in the country. The Nokia 105 has been launched in different color options - Red, Gray, and Black and will be available via the retail stores all over the country starting from July 19.