Nokia 8 likely to arrive with a 13MP selfie camera

Nokia 8, the highly anticipated flagship smartphone from HMD Global is all set to be unveiled on August 16. Though we still have a week's time to witness the launch of the smartphone, the device seems to have leaked online several times revealing its pricing and availability information.

As it is known by many of us already, the Nokia 8 will arrive with a dual lens rear camera with the Carl Zeiss branding. But the camera resolution wasn't clear in the previous reports. Now, a report from PhoneArena citing Chinese site VTechgraphy claims that the camera resolution will be 13MP. According to the report, there will be two 13MP rear camera sensors on the upcoming Nokia 8 and a 13MP selfie camera as well.

The dual rear camera sensor is said to comprise of two 13MP sensors - one an RGB sensor and the other with a monochromatic sensor. The other aspects of the smartphone are said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory space. Also, the display is said to be a 5.3-inch panel with the Carl Zeiss branding.

Besides revealing the rear camera information, the Nokia 8 is likely to feature a front camera also of 13MP. The report claims that this camera can shoot 4K videos and click quality selfies as well.

It is unlikely that the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone will arrive pre-installed with the Android O but the smartphone was spotted running on Google's latest version of Android tipping that HMD is testing the same.

Recently, the pricing information about the Nokia 8 was also revealed and it was believed that this smartphone will be priced less than Rs. 40,000 making it one of the affordable flagship smartphones in the market. However, we are yet to get a confirmation from HMD Global regarding these details about the Nokia 8.